Photos: Vigilantes overwhelm Vipers 6-4 in Friday hockey

Vipers Carter Flavell plays in the second period against the Pikes Peak Vigilantes at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, Colo. on Friday, Dec. 20. The Vipers fell to the Vigilantes 6-4.

A generous crowd came out to support the battle between the Breckenridge Vipers and Denver’s Pikes Peak Vigilantes on Dec. 20, at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena. In spite of the local support, the Vipers lost 6-4.

Vipers Rick Batenburg faces off against Vigilantes' Daniel Osborn at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, Colo. on Friday, Dec. 20.

Vigilantes' Daniel Osborn moves past the Vipers at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, Colo. on Friday, Dec. 20.

Vipers' Nick Davis plays the Pikes Peak Vigilantes at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, Colo. on Friday, Dec. 20.

The Vipers play the Pikes Peak Vigilantes at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, Colo. on Friday, Dec. 20. The Vipers fell to the Vigilantes 6-4.

Vigilantes' Brook Frazer and Vipers' Tommy Mines play at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, Colo. on Friday, Dec. 20.

Daniel Osborn and Vipers' Chad Helfer engage in some questionable sportsmanship at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, Colo. on Friday, Dec. 20.

Vipers' Rick Batenburg moves past Vigilantes' Ryan Gauthier at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, Colo. on Friday, Dec. 20.

Vipers goaltender JR Engelbert reacts to a goal scored by the Pikes Peak Vigilantes at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, Colo. on Friday, Dec. 20.

Vigilantes celebrate a goal against the Vipers at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, Colo. on Friday, Dec. 20.

The Vipers return to the ice again this Friday and Saturday to take on the Vail Yeti in the last game of the decade. To view more about the upcoming games, please visit their facebook page.