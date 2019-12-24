Photos: Vigilantes overwhelm Vipers 6-4 in Friday hockey
A generous crowd came out to support the battle between the Breckenridge Vipers and Denver’s Pikes Peak Vigilantes on Dec. 20, at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena. In spite of the local support, the Vipers lost 6-4.
The Vipers return to the ice again this Friday and Saturday to take on the Vail Yeti in the last game of the decade. To view more about the upcoming games, please visit their facebook page.
