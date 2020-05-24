Photos: Weekend on the water | SummitDaily.com
Photos: Weekend on the water

News |

Liz Copan
  

If you build it, they will come. The Frisco Bay Marina officially opened its docks for the season, much to the delight of locals and visitors alike. Not surprisingly, the crowds paled in comparison to previous years, but the parking lots were full and kayak rentals were busy. Boats were being prepared for their maiden dip of the season and owners declared their joy at the perception of a “return to normalcy” and routine. While there are restrictions and guidelines still in place, the mood is one of cautious relief at being able to enjoy a Memorial Day weekend outside.

The Frisco Marina is open for Memorial Day weekend, as pictured on Saturday, May 23.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
A mix of locals and out-of-towners spend a day at the Frisco Bay Marina on Saturday, May 23.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Between fleeting clouds and sunshine, families enjoy time at the Frisco Bay Marina on Saturday, May 23.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Bikers and boaters delight in the opening of the boat docks at the Frisco Bay Marina, as pictured on Saturday, May 23.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Locals launch their boats at the Frisco Bay Marina on Saturday, May 23.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Gary Sonnett prepares his boat “Swell Life” for her first day of the season at the Frisco Bay Marina on Saturday, May 23, for Memorial Day weekend.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Gary Sonnett puts some sweat equity into the “Swell Life” in preparation for her first day of the season at the Frisco Bay Marina on Saturday, May 23.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Dawn Sonnett cleans the interior of the “Swell Life” at the Frisco Bay Marina on Saturday, May 23.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Todd Casey of Copper gets his boat K-Sea-K ready for the water on Saturday, May 23, at the Frisco Bay Marina. Although less crowded than previous years, people are enjoying a sense of normalcy and routine with the opening of the docks.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
The Frisco Marina boat dock is open on Saturday, May 23, for Memorial Day weekend.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Kayakers paddle on Lake Dillon, enjoying Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 23, with boat rentals now available the Frisco Bay Marina.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Locals enjoy time on Lake Dillon, taking advantage of the opening of the boat docks at the Frisco Bay Marina, as pictured on Saturday, May 23.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Locals enjoy a relaxing day on the water at the Frisco Bay Marina on Saturday, May 23.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
People soak up the sunshine at the Frisco Bay Marina, Saturday, May 23.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
