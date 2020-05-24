Photos: Weekend on the water
If you build it, they will come. The Frisco Bay Marina officially opened its docks for the season, much to the delight of locals and visitors alike. Not surprisingly, the crowds paled in comparison to previous years, but the parking lots were full and kayak rentals were busy. Boats were being prepared for their maiden dip of the season and owners declared their joy at the perception of a “return to normalcy” and routine. While there are restrictions and guidelines still in place, the mood is one of cautious relief at being able to enjoy a Memorial Day weekend outside.
