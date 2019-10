The first accumulation of snow delighted residents of Summit County upon waking Thursday, Oct. 10. Here are some snowy scenes from around town.

A dusting of snow covers evergreens and vehicles in Farmers Korner in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The first accumulation of snow weighs down grasses on Farmers Lane in Breckenridge.

Summit County’s first snowfall covers fences on Farmers Lane in Breckenridge.

Plows clear the roads for traffic on Dillon Dam Road as snowy weather hits Summit County on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Snow falls over the mountains as mist hovers on Lake Dillon from Dillon Marina Park on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Dillon Amphitheater gets a chilly reception Thursday, Oct. 10.

Evergreens receive a taste of winter Thursday, Oct. 10.

