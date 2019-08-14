Photos: Work beings on snowmaking expansion at Copper Mountain
COPPER — The U.S. Forest Service recently approved 73.4 additional acres of snowmaking at Copper Mountain Resort, among other projects.
The additional snowmaking will allow for an earlier season as well as a more extensive early season, both for recreational users and competitors, including the U.S. Ski Team, which trains at Copper.
