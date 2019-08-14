Photos: Work beings on snowmaking expansion at Copper Mountain

COPPER — The U.S. Forest Service recently approved 73.4 additional acres of snowmaking at Copper Mountain Resort, among other projects.

The additional snowmaking will allow for an earlier season as well as a more extensive early season, both for recreational users and competitors, including the U.S. Ski Team, which trains at Copper.

U.S. Forest Service ranger Bill Jackson stands in front of the American Eagle chairlift at Copper Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 13, and talks about the additional snowmaking at the resort.

To make additional snow for the slopes, a series of pipes will be buried 5 feet deep at Copper Mountain.

Forest Service rangers Sam Massmen, left, and Jackson talk Tuesday, Aug. 13, about the new snowmaking and biking trails projects under development at Copper Mountain.

Forest Service rangers Marcus Dreux, from left, Massmen and Jackson talk Tuesday, Aug. 13, about the new snowmaking and biking trails projects under development at Copper Mountain.

A new mountain biking path under construction at Copper Mountain aims to bring green and blue level routes to riders.

