Pike and San Isabel National Forests, Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands Christmas tree permit sales move online

A harvester removes a downed Christmas tree from U.S. Forest Service land in Keystone in December 2018.

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

The U.S. Forest Service said Christmas tree permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov from Oct. 15 through Dec. 24 for the San Carlos, Leadville, Salida, South Park, Pikes Peak and South Platte Ranger Districts.

Details about designated cutting areas, specific dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found at: Bit.ly/ColoradoXMasTrees.

The forest service decided to move permit sales online as an added convenience for visitors, as well as to provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that may remain closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. For other purchasing options, the forest service said to contact the district in which you plan to cut your tree.

To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Christmas tree permits. Is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit according to a forest service press release. Permits are available locally in Pike and San Isabel National Forests as well as Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.

Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.