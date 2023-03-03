Pike-San Isabel had an agenda when it banned off-roading on some national forest roads, lawsuit claims
The process was driven by extremist environmental groups and anti-motorized activists within the forest service, plaintiff Patrick McKay says
The Colorado Sun
A Buena Vista-based off-road group has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the Pike-San Isabel National Forest supervisor over her decision to end motorized recreation on roads used by four-wheel drive enthusiasts since the 1980s.
The decision permanently closed approximately 120 miles of open motorized routes, plus several other routes that had been temporarily closed under previous actions, say the plaintiffs.
Patrick McKay, who filed the lawsuit with Marcus Trusty and the group Colorado Off Road Enterprise on Feb. 14, says it marks the latest chapter in a long-running controversy over roads in Wildcat Canyon, located about an hour’s drive west of Colorado Springs on the border between Teller and Park counties and along the South Platte River.
“The entire travel management process was driven from the start by extremist environmental groups and anti-motorized activists within the Forest Service itself,” says McKay.
The lawsuit alleges supervisor Diana Trujillo’s decision, published in September, to close 12 roads spanning Teller, Park, El Paso and Douglas counties was based on “erroneous, flawed, and incomplete information” that made it arbitrary, violating the law.
Read more at ColoradoSun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.