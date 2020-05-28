Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging to host Social Security webinars

For the fourth year, the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging will host a Social Security 101 presentation for people to understand their Social Security benefits. The talks will cover topics such as eligibility, how age and work affect benefits, how noncovered pensions like PERA can potentially affect Social Security and more.

The 90-minute webinars occur June 1, July 1 and Sept. 28. Visit PPACG.org/events for more information and to RSVP.

Staff members are available for assistance by phone at 719-471-2096 or emailing seniorinfo@ppacg.org from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.