Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging to host Social Security webinars
For the fourth year, the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging will host a Social Security 101 presentation for people to understand their Social Security benefits. The talks will cover topics such as eligibility, how age and work affect benefits, how noncovered pensions like PERA can potentially affect Social Security and more.
The 90-minute webinars occur June 1, July 1 and Sept. 28. Visit PPACG.org/events for more information and to RSVP.
Staff members are available for assistance by phone at 719-471-2096 or emailing seniorinfo@ppacg.org from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User