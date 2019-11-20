Pile burning operations expected to begin this week in Summit County

Slash piles burning on Swan Mountain in November 2018.

Courtesy Dillon Ranger District

FRISCO — U.S. Forest Service fire management personnel could begin pile-burning operations this week, according to representatives with the Dillon Ranger District.

With snow in the forecast over the next couple of days, Forest Service workers are hoping to take advantage of the weather to start burning slash piles as part of their fuels reduction efforts. The Forest Service is planning to start when conditions allow Wednesday, Nov. 20, to Friday, Nov. 22.

The burns are expected to take place at about 10 a.m. near Barton Gulch in Breckenridge. Smoke and flames might be visible from area towns as well as Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9 and the surrounding areas.

When conditions are favorable, piles will be allowed to burn and smolder unattended overnight. Fire management personnel will be on scene during the day to monitor potential smoke impacts and fuel consumption. Monitoring also will continue over the next few days until the piles are completely burned out.

The purpose of the pile burning is to reduce fuel loading that occurred during hazardous tree removal and wildfire fuels reduction efforts throughout the year.