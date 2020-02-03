Pile burning operations kick off near Breckenridge

Slash piles burning on Swan Mountain in November 2018.

Courtesy Dillon Ranger District

The U.S. Forest Service announced that crews will begin pile-burning operations Monday morning near Breckenridge.

Fire personnel will begin working at about 10:30 a.m. near the Middle Barton Trail off Coyne Valley road. Smoke and flames will be visible from the interstate along with areas of Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Frisco and the surrounding area.

According to the Forest Service, conditions are favorable for burning and piles likely will be allowed to smolder overnight while unattended. Fire management personnel will be on scene during the day to monitor smoke impacts and fuel consumption. Monitoring likely will continue over the coming days until the piles are completely out.

The purpose of pile burning is to help reduce fuel loading that occurred during hazardous tree and fuels reduction efforts last year.