Pile burning planned near Heeney
U.S. Forest Service personnel will be conducting pile burning operations near Heeney on Monday, Dec. 14.
Ignitions are expected to begin around noon near the Shadow Creek Ranch north of Heeney. Smoke and flames may be visible from Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9, the Spring Creek Neighborhood and other areas around Summit County. There are only about 25 piles in the area, and officials expect smoke impacts to be low.
The piles will be allowed to burn and smolder overnight, and fire management personnel will be on scene during the day to monitor smoke impacts and fuel consumption.
