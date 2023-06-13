Pilot after-school soccer program sees success in Summit County
To help alleviate the issues with childcare in Summit County, High Country Soccer Association organized an after-school soccer program at three elementary schools for the month of May.
Due to a grant that the High Country Soccer Association received from The Summit Foundation and the Colorado Soccer Association, 100 kids were able to take part in two weekly soccer sessions at Silverthorne, Summit Cove and Dillon Valley Elementary Schools for no cost.
High Country Soccer Association director of coaching Jerome Hickey led the sessions with help from Summit Strikers coaches and recreational coaches.
Next fall, High Country Soccer Association will operate the after-school soccer program for one day a week at all six elementary schools for students in grades first through second and third through fourth. Registration for the free program will be open from July 15 to Aug. 15 at HighCountrySoccer.com.
