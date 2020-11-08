Pinnacle Lodging donates 388 trees to National Forest Foundation

An October promotion through Pinnacle Lodging resulted in the donation of 388 trees to the National Forest Foundation.

The Frisco-based vacation rental and property management company hosted a promotion through the month of October pledging to donate one tree for every night booked on VisitBreck.com, according to a news release.

Through the promotion and employee dontations, the company raised enough money to donate 388 trees to the foundation, which aims to ensure a sustainable future for national forests and grasslands.

According to the news release, the goal of the promotion was to make a positive impact on national lands, especially in light of this year’s record-breaking wildfire season.