Plagiarism, policy and money woes: Republicans Heidi Ganahl and Greg Lopez race to challenge Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

CU Regent Heidi Ganahl and Republican candidate for Colorado governor on Sept. 14, 2021 in Monument.

RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post

DENVER — In the race to be the Republican nominee to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, two candidates are revealing some important positions through what they say — and what they don’t.

For the leading fundraiser and establishment favorite, Heidi Ganahl, that’s because there are certain questions she refuses to engage with. The 55-year-old from Lone Tree launched her campaign in Monument last year by refusing to respond to press inquiries about the extent to which she sympathizes with the baseless and increasingly popular GOP position that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Since then, she seems to have settled on a response: “Joe Biden is our president,” she told The Denver Post during a recent interview, though she declined to say whether she feels he is a legitimate president.

But when pressed a bit more on the topic — in this case, by being asked whom she supports in a GOP primary for Colorado secretary of state that pits two election deniers against someone who does not believe the election was stolen — Ganahl quickly snaps.

“This is how we go wrong in these interviews,” said the University of Colorado regent, seeking to redirect the conversation to talk about Democratic legislation she opposes. “This is why the people of Colorado, or a lot of them, don’t trust the media.”

