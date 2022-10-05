Plan for amenities at Snowmass Village wetlands stirs conversation on impact
Town council strikes references to new trails from ordinance, calls for more analysis
SNOWMASS VILLAGE — There aren’t any designated trails through the tall grasses on the edge of the wetlands north of Snowmass Town Park. Not any boardwalks or bridges or docks, either.
There’s not much infrastructure for human recreation there at all.
There could be, though, according to plans for a facelift and new recreational amenities at the 22-acre Town Park in Snowmass Village.
Proposals for the multiphase project have included ideas for a recreational beach, a floating dock for gatherings, steppingstones, walking planks, a boardwalk and a bridge through the wetlands to connect the Seven Star Trail to Sky Mountain Park, plus a beach on one edge of the pond that is located at the south end of the wetlands near the rodeo grounds.
Those elements were part of a Town Park Master Plan that the Snowmass Village Town Council started reviewing in 2020 and approved in 2021, greenlighting a multiphase effort to improve the curb appeal of the entryway to Snowmass Village and add recreational amenities at the site.
