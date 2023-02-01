Plans announced for High Country Conservation Center’s annual Party for the Planet fundraiser in Breckenridge

A previous commemorative pint glass for Party for the Planet as shown. Each attendee will receive this year's commemorative glass when they attend Party for the Planet on March 3.

High Country Conservation Center/Courtesy photo

Party for the Planet is back.

High Country Conservation Center’s annual fundraiser will feature local brews, live music from Beau Thomas, food, an award ceremony and a silent auction on March 3 starting at 6 p.m., according to the organization’s website .

A cash bar will be available at the event as well as wine tastings. The organization’s website says the buffet dinner will also have a greater emphasis on sustainable food.

As for the entertainment, attendees can expect a gift card grab in addition to designing their own tote. The silent auction will include special experiences, wellness packages, outdoor gear and more.

The event lasts until 9:30 p.m. and will be hosted at Elevation Ballroom located inside the Village at Breckenridge 535 S. Park Ave.

Advance tickets are $75 and go on sale on March 2. Limited tickets will be available at the door for $95. Each ticket includes a commemorative pint glass and your own reusable grocery bag to design.

For more information and for tickets, visit HighCountryConservation.org .