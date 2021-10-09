Playhouse Project raises $4K for nonprofits

The third annual Playhouse Project that took place in Dillon from August through September raised $4,100. Three playhouses were auctioned off, and the money from the fundraiser, including a match from Summit Realtors, went toward Summit Habitat for Humanity.

The initiative was hosted by the town of Dillon, presented by the Summit Association of Realtors and produced by the Summit Daily News. Supporting sponsors included Omni Real Estate, IFurnish and Alpine Bank. This year’s builders were Travis Construction, Rockridge Building Co. and MW Golden Constructors.