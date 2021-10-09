Playhouse Project raises $4K for nonprofits
The third annual Playhouse Project that took place in Dillon from August through September raised $4,100. Three playhouses were auctioned off, and the money from the fundraiser, including a match from Summit Realtors, went toward Summit Habitat for Humanity.
The initiative was hosted by the town of Dillon, presented by the Summit Association of Realtors and produced by the Summit Daily News. Supporting sponsors included Omni Real Estate, IFurnish and Alpine Bank. This year’s builders were Travis Construction, Rockridge Building Co. and MW Golden Constructors.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.