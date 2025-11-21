Playhouse Project: refurbished chairlift Schwiiiiing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

This wooden A-frame swing, designed to capture the feeling of being out on the slopes, was created by Colorado Ski Chairs.

Nicole Miller/Summit Daily News

Colorado Ski Chairs created “Schwiiiiing,” a wooden A-frame swing designed to capture the feeling of being out on the slopes. This comfortable, stylish chair evokes the nostalgia of the mountains in a unique and practical design.

“A-frames have been more popular recently for us, and we wanted to do something big for once with an original,” said Julian Rivera, Colorado Ski Chairs general manager.

Colorado Ski Chairs is a family-owned business based in Manitou Springs that has been creating handcrafted, recycled ski furniture since 2007. As a team of avid outdoor enthusiasts, many of its designs are often inspired by the beauty of Colorado’s mountains.

“We repurpose mostly skis and snowboards and as many ski chairlifts as we can find,” Colorado Ski Chairs founder Adam Vernon said.

Vernon, a longtime skier and entrepreneur, launched Colorado Ski Chairs out of his garage with help from a close-knit team of friends and family. What began as a small operation has grown into a thriving business with over 20 year-round employees. The company’s welder, Tim, and team members Julian, Ryan, Hunter and Angel all played a key role in bringing Schwiiiiing to life.

While this is the first time the company has participated in the Playhouse Project, the business routinely gives back to the community, supporting around 20 fundraisers per year all over Colorado, Vernon said.

The chair’s sponsor, Summit Foundation, is in its second year supporting the Playhouse Project. As a local community foundation dedicated to enriching the lives of the people it serves, supporting the Playhouse Project was a natural fit. The initiative is not just about art, but also access, creativity and community, Summit Foundation Executive Director Ellen Reid said.

“Our hope is that people will quite literally take a seat — pause for a moment — and learn a little more about the community they’re part of or passing through,” she said. “And maybe they’ll walk away inspired to give back, get involved, or simply see this place through a wider lens. Projects like this remind us that community building doesn’t always start in a boardroom — it can start with a chair and a conversation.”

The Summit Foundation was launched through the support of local ski areas, and to this day, that partnership remains at the heart of its work. Its medallion ski pass program, in collaboration with resort partners, generates nearly $2 million in community support annually.

“A chairlift is something many of us take for granted, but it’s also a powerful symbol of what we aim to do: lift people up,” said Suzanne Lifgren, marketing manager at Summit Foundation. “Repurposing these lifts into art that supports programs like Oso Outdoors feels especially meaningful.”

Bid on this chair at PlayhouseProjects.org .

Built by Colorado Ski Chairs • 720-310-6582 • ColoradoSkiChairs.com

Sponsored by Summit Foundation • 970-453-5970 • SummitFoundation.org