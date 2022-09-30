Playing dead with bears? Packing out poop? There are a lot of myths about the outdoors

A bear wanders around Keystone.

Joel Wexler/Courtesy photo

You’re all set for your next hike, backpacking trip or camping excursion, secure in your knowledge of the great outdoors. Right?

Not so fast. It turns out some of what we think we know about wildlife, surviving in the outdoors, campfires, mushrooms and more might be old-fashioned or just plain wrong.

“Myths about the outdoors can be detrimental to the resources we love and cherish,” said Joseph Livingston, statewide public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “A proper understanding of the outdoors is vital to knowing how to protect those resources and keep you safe.”

In fact, there are so many misconceptions that Colorado author Jamie Siebrase wrote a book, “Mythbusting the Great Outdoors: What’s True and What’s Not,” published this month by Falcon Guides.

“While I tried to write about topics that would be interesting to anyone in the country, I ended up including lots of information that’s relevant to Colorado wilderness exploration, and many of my sources are from Colorado,” Siebrase said. “I couldn’t believe how many outdoor myths are out there!”

Read more at DenverPost.com .