Pliny the Younger tappings come to Summit County
Beer aficionados can soon try a sample of the rare Pliny the Younger. Made by Russian River Brewing Co. from California, the triple India pale ale is a limited, annual release that is a follow-up to the brewery’s famed Pliny the Elder.
The beer is available only at select locations on draft in California, Oregon, Colorado and Pennsylvania. Three tappings are planned in Summit County:
- 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Kenosha Breck, 301 S. Main St., Breckenridge
- 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Rocky Mountain Underground, 114 S. Main St., Breckenridge
- 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Ein Prosit, 313 Main St., Frisco
According to distributor Elite Brands, proceeds from the beer go toward breast cancer support organization Sense of Security in Denver.
