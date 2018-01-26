Summit Daily podcast: Author Jane Parnell talks about ‘Off Trail,’ her new memoir of mountaineering and trauma

Author Jane Parnell will talk about her new memoir from 3 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the South Branch Library located at 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge. Summit Daily editor Ben Trollinger recently sat down with Parnell to discuss "Off Trail: Finding My Way Home in the Colorado Rockies," which traces the author's path from rape survivor to accomplished mountaineer over a span of 50 years.

Parnell took to climbing and hiking in the Rocky Mountains as a means to overcome her family's history of mental illness and personal trauma. Before she was 30, she became the first woman to climb Colorado's 100 highest peaks. She went on to summit nearly all 300 of the state's tallest peaks. “Off Trail,” published by University of Oklahoma Press, is a personal narrative in the tradition of Cheryl Strayed’s “Wild” and Isabella Bird’s 1879 classic “A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountains.”

Under the byline Jane Koerner, the author has also written for High Country News, Mountain Gazette and Outdoor Adventure. Additionally, she's taught journalism at Utah State University and writing at Colorado Mountain College.

Parnell’s appearance in Breckenridge is being sponsored by Next Page Books and Nosh in Frisco, the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance and Building Hope Summit County, a nonprofit group focused on addressing the county’s mental health needs.

For more information, call 970-453-3544