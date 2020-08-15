Police arrest man in hit and run incident near Copper Mountain

Colorado State Patrol officers arrested a 49-year-old man near Copper Mountain after a hit-and-run incident on Saturday, Aug. 15.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the man, who was driving a gray Dodge truck, attempted to illegally pass a blue Jeep going southbound on Colorado Highway 91 in Lake County. The man struck the Jeep’s mirror and continued driving, Colorado State Patrol officer Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said.

The man then drove westbound on I-70 and then ended up running away on foot. Summit County Sheriff’s Department deputies helped the state patrol officers arrest the man.