Police called on man who shoved liquor store employee after being asked to wear a mask
BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge police responded to an incident Friday evening in which a man shoved a Breck Market and Liquor employee after being asked to wear a mask.
Shortly after the incident the suspect left the Liquor store on foot, Sgt. Garrison Green said.
Police were gathering video and information from the liquor store Friday night. As of Friday evening, police had not contacted the suspect, Green said.
This is the first time the police department has had to deal with mask incidents “at this level,” Green said.
“Most of the time it’s just been us trying to go out and educate people,” he said. “If there has been any incidents, we’ve talked to our business owners and managers and told them ‘if anybody gives you any push back call us and we’ll go and try to resolve the situation.’ But we really haven’t had that many bad incidents happen in town”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User