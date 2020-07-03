Police called on man who shoved liquor store employee after being asked to wear a mask

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge police responded to an incident Friday evening in which a man shoved a Breck Market and Liquor employee after being asked to wear a mask.

Shortly after the incident the suspect left the Liquor store on foot, Sgt. Garrison Green said.

Police were gathering video and information from the liquor store Friday night. As of Friday evening, police had not contacted the suspect, Green said.

This is the first time the police department has had to deal with mask incidents “at this level,” Green said.

“Most of the time it’s just been us trying to go out and educate people,” he said. “If there has been any incidents, we’ve talked to our business owners and managers and told them ‘if anybody gives you any push back call us and we’ll go and try to resolve the situation.’ But we really haven’t had that many bad incidents happen in town”