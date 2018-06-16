Police department assists sheriff’s office in Frisco

Saturday night, several Frisco Police officers and members of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office jointly responded to an incident in Frisco.

Few details are available at this time, however Friso police confirmed they were assisting the sheriff’s office with a call from earlier in the day. The sheriff’s office says a dispute began in Breckenridge and they had reason to believe the suspect had gone into Frisco.

An active investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to the community. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.