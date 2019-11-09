Police identify man killed in Breckenridge during Wednesday night altercation

A photo of Brendan Rye, a man killed during an altercation in Breckenridge on Wednesday, Nov. 6, released by Breckenridge Police Department on Friday, Nov. 8.

Courtesy Breckenridge Police Department

The Breckenridge Police Department on Friday released the identity of a man killed in Breckenridge on Wednesday, Nov. 6, as 29-year-old Brendan Rye.

Rye was killed following a reported altercation at an address near the 1000 block of Grandview Drive in Breckenridge. Another person, a 35-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the altercation. A third party reported the incident to police.

Rye was reported to have been found unresponsive with unspecified severe injuries, but did not appear to have been shot.

In a post on its Facebook page Friday afternoon, Breckenridge police reported Rye, originally from Florida, had recently moved to Breckenridge. The update stated that all parties involved in the “tragic incident” were known to each other and were cooperating with the investigation.

The update went on to say that the man who suffered a gunshot wound had received treatment at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and was released Thursday, Nov. 7. No arrests have been made at this time.