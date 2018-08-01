Police identify suspect in Montezuma hit and run

The suspect in a hit and run accident that took place near Montezuma last month has been identified as 34-year-old Dillon resident William Taylor Cobban.

According to court documents, Cobban allegedly struck a runner while driving on Montezuma Road, picked him up and dropped him off on Hunki Dori Ct. near the River Run Village at Keystone Resort on July 14. Cobban told the victim he needed to leave because he "had some beers." The victim was later taken to St. Anthony's Summit Medical Center to receive treatment.

Law enforcement officials from the Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol responded to the resort to question witnesses at about 6 p.m., where they found a witness who told them Cobban helped the victim out of the vehicle, got back in and took off. The witness was also able to provide police with photos of Cobban's Toyota, and the rear license plate. Police were unable to find any evidence of the hit and run on the roadway.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper made contact with Cobban near a trailer off Montezuma Road and 3rd Street in Montezuma, and observed his Toyota parked between the house and trailer on the property. In the report, the trooper describes Cobban as happy to see him and noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from him. Cobban told the officer that a bicyclist hit his mirror while he was driving home, and showed the officer dents to the passenger side of his car.

Cobban told the officer that he was coming from the Keystone Wine Festival, and that he had drank a "couple beers" that morning, and some wine at the festival. The officer describes Cobban as "unsteady on his feet" and having "very slurred speech." Cobban agreed to perform voluntary roadside maneuvers, though he struggled to follow instructions and maintain his balance.

Cobban was arrested shortly after, and taken to the Summit County Jail. During transport he told the trooper that he did not see the bicyclist and that he must have jumped out of the woods, seemingly unaware that he hit a runner, and not a bicyclist.

Cobban is charged with two counts of felony vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident or return to the scene, and driving under the influence. He's scheduled to make an appearance on bond in Summit County Court on August 15.