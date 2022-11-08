Police officers charged for leaving handcuffed woman inside cop car on train tracks before locomotive crash￼
Woman inside vehicle also faces a charge in connection with a road rage incident
Denver Post
Two police officers face criminal charges for leaving a woman handcuffed in the back of a police SUV parked on railroad tracks and failing to move the vehicle as a train was barreling down the tracks.
Fort Lupton Police Department officer Jordan Steinke is charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment, according to a news release from the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Steinke is on administrative leave, Fort Lupton chief John Fryar said.
Platteville Police Department Sgt. Pablo Vazquez is charged with one count of reckless endangerment, one count of obstructing a highway or other passageway, one count of careless driving and one count of parking where prohibited, the DA’s news release said.
Efforts to reach anyone at the Platteville Police Department about Vazquez’s duty status were unsuccessful. He is still listed as an employee on the department’s website.
