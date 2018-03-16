Police search and seize black market marijuana operation in Granby

Local law enforcement officials, with assistance from the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division, are currently in the midst of processing a significant haul of illegal marijuana after executing a pair of search warrants earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, the Middle Park Emergency Response Team, working under the auspices of the Grand County Drug Task Force, executed a pair of search warrants on two private residences in Grand County, one in the Granby Ranch neighborhood and another near Lake Granby. According to local officials, both locations were identified as being “related to the production and illegal distribution of controlled substances.”

Granby Police Chief Jim Kraker confirmed the action Thursday afternoon and said that, while several individuals were detained and questioned Wednesday, no arrests had been made and no charges have yet been filed. Officials anticipate charges being filed in the near future, however.

The police action, the result of an investigative effort by the county’s drug task force and Granby police, culminated in the seizure of “a large volume of evidence,” according to Kraker.

Kraker said officials were still in the midst of processing all the marijuana as of Thursday afternoon and declined to give a specific figure on the amount of marijuana seized.

The Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division was called to assist with the investigation due to the unique nature of marijuana violations in Colorado. The marijuana grow facilities targeted in the operations were operating within what officials termed the “gray or black market” and, according to Kraker, were in violation of the state’s legal marijuana provisions.

“We would like to thank the citizens in Granby and Grand County for providing assistance with the investigation,” Kraker stated. “We understand that illegal production and sales undermines Colorado’s legitimate industries as well as being outright defiant to the population who asked for the legalization of marijuana.”

Marijuana was the only illicit substance involved in the investigation, stated Kraker.

Multiple local agencies assisted the Granby Police and Department of Revenue in the investigation and execution of search warrants including the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Fraser-Winter Park Police and Kremmling Police.