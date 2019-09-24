Police searching for suspect in Rifle Bank of Colorado robbery

Rifle Police Department officers search the area around Bank of Colorado after a robbery Tuesday afternoon at the branch on Railroad Avenue in Rifle.

RIFLE — The Bank of Colorado branch in Rifle was robbed at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Rifle Police Department was called at 12:26 p.m. to 1200 Railroad Ave. in Rifle. A department spokesperson said the bank was robbed by what appeared to be a Hispanic male in his late 30s wearing dark clothing and a dark ball cap. No weapon observed during the robbery, police said.

According to the Rifle Police Department, the suspect was last seen walking casually south down the alley toward a dispensary at the corner of East 12th Street and Railroad Avenue.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the area. If you have any information, contact dispatch at 970-625-8095,” department spokesman Robin Steffen said.

Law enforcement officers from Rifle, Silt and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office are on scene, and the FBI has been contacted, according to Rifle police.

The department did not disclose the amount of money taken.

This is the first bank robbery in Rifle since June 17, 2011, when American National Bank at Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue was robbed. The branch also was robbed May 27, 2011. Arrests were made in both 2011 robberies.