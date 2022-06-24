Police standoff in Silverthorne shuts down I-70 Exit 205, Colorado Highway 9

Colorado Highway 9 near Interstate 70 at Exit 205 in Silverthorne is closed due to police acitvity on the morning of Friday, June 24, 2022.

Luke Vidic/Summit Daily News

Police officers with rifles pointed at a recreational vehicle have Colorado Highway 9 shut down in both directions just north of Exit 205 on Interstate 70.

The officers are wearing body armor and are asking the individual to step out of the RV with their hands up.

Officers from Colorado State Patrol, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Silverthorne Police Department and Frisco Police Department are on scene near the outlets at Silverthorne.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area.

The Summit Daily News has a reporter on scene. This story will be updated as more information is made available.