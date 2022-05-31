Police: Summit Cove man shot neighbor’s home while reportedly cleaning rifle, resulting in felony charge

Summit Cove resident Eric McKenna was charged with one felony and three misdemeanors for accidentally firing a rifle in the direction of a neighbor's home.

Summit County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy photo

A Summit Cove man is facing a felony charge after police say he shot a bullet into his neighbor’s home while cleaning his gun.

Eric McKenna appeared in court on Thursday, May 26, for a protection order hearing after he was charged with a felony count of illegally discharging a firearm, and three misdemeanors counts of firing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

McKenna’s neighbor called 911 around 5 p.m. on April 29 to say he believed someone had shot at his home, according to the affidavit filed by a Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The man said there was a bullet hole in his door as a result of the incident.

The officer who wrote the report said he believed the hole in the door was caused by a bullet, and following an on-scene analysis, he determined the bullet could have come from McKenna’s home.

The affidavit said the caller was very distraught and believed someone was trying to kill him.

According to the affidavit, McKenna told officers he accidentally fired his rifle while he was cleaning it in his living room. McKenna reportedly said once he cleaned it, he shouldered it and pulled the trigger not knowing it was loaded.

McKenna said he called his wife after firing the shot and told her what happened, according to the affidavit, but he did not know what else to do.

Police say they saw a hole in the bottom frame of McKenna’s window, overlooking Schaffer’s home.

McKenna also reportedly told officers he had drank both a beer and a shot of liquor before police arrived.

On Thursday, May 26, Judge Edward Casias dismissed a protection order filed by the McKenna family against the victim. Casias rejected the order after none of the McKennas appeared for the hearing.