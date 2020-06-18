Polis activates National Guard to help with election cybersecurity

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Tuesday activating the Colorado National Guard to assist with cybersecurity defense for the June 30 primary election.

The signed order allows for the National Guard’s Defense Cyber Operations Element to help protect voters’ personal information. Six members of the National Guard will assist with cybersecurity defense efforts during the election.

In the order, Polis writes about how Colorado’s online voter registration system is vulnerable to hackers, who could gain illegal access to the state’s voter registration database. Hackers are unable to modify voter records, but a potential breach would compromise voters’ personally identifiable information, according to the order.

The order is set to expire July 16.