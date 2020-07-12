Polis amends an executive order in response to Colorado Supreme Court ruling

KEYSTONE — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended and amended a number of executive orders related to the novel coronavirus pandemic Friday, July 10.

After losing a lawsuit, Polis amended an executive order that allowed for voters to sign ballot petitions without a petition circulator present. The goal of the order was to minimize in person contact during the pandemic.

Colorado Concern, a group dedicated to protecting the state’s business climate, sued Polis over the order. The group argued that Polis does not have the authority to change how ballot signatures are collected, according to reporting by the Denver Post.

On July 1, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that the order was unconstitutional. On Friday, Polis amended the order to get rid of the rule allowing for voters to sign petitions without a petition circulator.

Polis also extended orders on Friday that expedite the process for unemployment insurance claims, ensure that hospitals have efficient health care resources and order state agencies to help prevent the evictions of tenants affected by the virus.

In addition to those orders, he extended an order maintaining eligibility for people on Medicaid and the Children’s Basic Health Plan. He also extended an order allowing county commissioners to have more control over open burning restrictions.