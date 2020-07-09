Polis announces interactive COVID-19 model

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a new website Thursday that will allow people to model hypothetical scenarios surrounding the novel coronavirus.

The website at ColoradoCoronavirusModel.com lets people play epidemiologist by changing various scenarios to see how the state would be able to handle the virus.

On the website, people can drag sliders with various metrics, including the number of people under 65 social distancing, the proportion of the population that wears a mask and how quickly contacts are successfully traced after a case report.

The website then shows the viewer a graph detailing the number of estimated non-ICU hospitalizations, critical care hospitalization and deaths.

“It’s the same model that’s been informing state decisions, but they had to run through the models and the parameters,” Polis said in his weekly COVID-19 update. “Now you can do it from the safe privacy of your own home.”