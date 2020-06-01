Polis extends executive orders regarding property taxes and food trucks at rest stops
Gov. Jared Polis has signed two executive orders extending the temporary suspension of some statutes regarding taxpayer filing requirements for certain taxable property and allowing food trucks to operate at rest stops.
Polis signed an executive order extending through June 29 filing deadlines for business personal property, taxable natural resource property and taxable oil and gas property. The order also extends deadlines for property valuations and protest periods.
Polis also signed an executive order extending a previous order allowing food trucks to operate in rest areas. Polis said in the order that commercial truck drivers play a crucial role in the supply chain by transporting essential supplies and cited other states that are allowing food trucks to operate at rest stops so that truck drivers can have “reliable access to nutritious, affordable, and freshly prepared meals.” The order is extended to June 30.
