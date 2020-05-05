Polis extends sales tax deadline to May 20
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Tuesday, May 5 extending the deadline for filing and remitting state and state-administered local sales tax to May 20.
The original sales tax deadline was April 20. Polis initially signed an executive order extending the deadline on April 5. The order signed on Tuesday allows for the extension to continue.
With the order, Polis aims to give businesses the ability to close and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order takes the opportunity to “shore up economic security, employment, community cohesion and community recovery,” Polis wrote.
Under the order, all penalties for failing to file state and state-administered local sales tax are waved until May 20.
