Polis implements temporary last call for alcohol at 10 pm

Colorado restaurants and bars will have to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. for the next 30 days at the direction of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

The order requires bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m., but they are able to stay open until their normal closing time. In Summit County, that closing time is 11 p.m. at the latest due to a countywide mandatory curfew on all restaurants and bars.

At a news conference Tuesday, July 21, Polis pleaded with young people ages 20-29 to start taking the novel coronavirus more seriously.

“Your parents’ health, your neighbors’ health, your grandparents’ health really depend on you being more mature,” he said.

While Polis’ action creates a temporary mandated last call, he shared a dislike for Colorado’s last call laws, which force all bars and restaurants to stop serving at 2 a.m. across the state.

“I think that is a bad law,” he said. “I will be calling on the Legislature to give local flexibility for towns that want to be open until 4 in the morning, 6 in the morning, whatever they want to do.”