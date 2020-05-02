Polis issues order bringing food trucks to rest stops

Barb Prythero, Colorado State Patrol trooper Robert Thomas, and Kristina Hogan volunteer to pass out lunches to truckers at the weigh station in Dumont on Friday, April 24. The Trucking Foundation organized “Thank a Driver” lunches at various locations around Colorado to express gratitude for transportation workers who are keeping the economy in motion during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Saturday allowing food trucks to operate at rest stops.

In response to the novel coronavirus, retail businesses have been operating under many restrictions. As a result, truck drivers have struggled to meet their basic needs, as many rely on rest stops for showers, food and rest when working.

Polis’ order temporarily suspends the restriction on businesses operating in connection with a highway or freeway. It also allows the Colorado Department of Transportation to issue permits to food trucks to operate at the rest areas.

In the order, Polis wrote that supporting truck drivers is essential to maintaining strong supply chains both nationally and statewide. Since Colorado is a centrally-located state, he said many truck drivers come through carrying medical supplies, food and other goods.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In a Facebook Live stream on Friday, Polis answered questions from the public, including one about rest stops reopening for truck drivers. Polis said the food truck option would soon become available.

“Our truckers are a part of our supply chain, our essential workers, they’ve been working all through this and I want to thank them,” he said.