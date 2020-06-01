Polis signs new safer-at-home order, which permits short-term rentals

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed the new Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors executive order.

AP Photo / David Zalubowski

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Monday, June 1, transitioning safer-at-home messaging to “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors.” In a news release, Polis said that while Coloradans are still safer at home, they can practice greater social distancing outdoors than in confined indoor spaces.

The new order also permits short-term rentals to open as of Monday, June 1, under the guidance of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The guidance asks that renters provide hand sanitizer and/or soap and water and cleaning products to guests as well as remove soft objects that are difficult to regularly clean, such as decorative pillows.

The document includes guidance for thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing rental spaces between guest use, guidance for management of the space such as providing flexible cancellation policies in case guests need to cancel due to an onset of symptoms, and guidance for guests.

The state health department also has released draft guidance for houses of worship, outdoor recreation and personal recreation and is soliciting feedback on the drafts. Feedback is due at noon Wednesday, June 3, and can be submitted at COVID19.Colorado.gov.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The state also has updated guidance for child care and personal services, which include a limit of 50 people at a time or a maximum of 50% occupancy in personal-service facilities and the allowance that child care facilities can operate under their Department of Human Services license occupancy. These updates will go into effect Thursday, June 4.

Playgrounds and swimming pools can open at limited capacity according to the release.