Polis signs order allowing restrictions on open fires

Wildland firefighters work to contain a brushfire between Blue River Valley Ranch and Angler Mountain Ranch on April 20, 2019, in Silverthorne. The fire was the first wildfire in Summit County in 2019 and was sparked by an authorized slash pile burn that got out of control.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday extending a temporary suspension of a statute that allows for local governments to issue restrictions on open fires.

Polis originally signed the order April 15. On Thursday, he signed an order to extend the suspension of the statute, which allows county commissions to ban open burning for 30 days in specific circumstances.

The goal of the order is to prevent wildfires, which would require an immense amount of effort and cooperation between state, local and federal agencies.

The order gives county commissioners broader discretion and more flexibility to put in restrictions to prevent the spread of fires, enabling firefighters and other first responders to focus on their response to the novel coronavirus.