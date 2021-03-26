Political advocacy group recognizes McCluskie for preschool, kindergarten funding

Colorado State Rep. Julie McCluskie speaks during a Democratic Party meet-and-greet at the Dillon Amphitheater on Sept. 3.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

The Colorado branch of the Save the Children Action Network political advocacy group recognized Summit County state Rep. Julie McCluskie with a Colorado Champion for Children Award for McCluskie’s “efforts to advance universal preschool in Colorado and to protect full-day kindergarten funding,” according to a news release.

McCluskie, the Democrat who represents Colorado House District 61 — which includes Summit — was honored along with Republican state Sen. Don Coram, Democratic state Sen. Dominick Moreno and Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo.

The news release noted that McCluskie played a critical role in establishing Proposition EE, which proposed to increase taxes on nicotine products and place a new tax on vaping products. In November, the ballot measure was approved by a majority of voters to fund a statewide universal preschool program, which will begin in 2023.