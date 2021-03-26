Political advocacy group recognizes McCluskie for preschool, kindergarten funding
The Colorado branch of the Save the Children Action Network political advocacy group recognized Summit County state Rep. Julie McCluskie with a Colorado Champion for Children Award for McCluskie’s “efforts to advance universal preschool in Colorado and to protect full-day kindergarten funding,” according to a news release.
McCluskie, the Democrat who represents Colorado House District 61 — which includes Summit — was honored along with Republican state Sen. Don Coram, Democratic state Sen. Dominick Moreno and Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo.
The news release noted that McCluskie played a critical role in establishing Proposition EE, which proposed to increase taxes on nicotine products and place a new tax on vaping products. In November, the ballot measure was approved by a majority of voters to fund a statewide universal preschool program, which will begin in 2023.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.