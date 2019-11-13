Population, environment expert to speak at CMC Breckenridge

Hannah Evans, of Washington D.C.’s Population Connection, will present "Population Dynamics and Human Rights" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge.

Courtesy photo

BRECKENRIDGE — Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge presents “Population Dynamics and Human Rights: Integrating Comprehensive Health Care with Environmental Sustainability” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Eileen & Paul Finkel Auditorium.

Hannah Evans — the population, health and environment specialist at Population Connection — will lead the lecture after sustainability studies students present their capstone projects at 4:30 p.m.

Evans said she will explore the connections among population growth, access to comprehensive health care and environmental sustainability as well as highlight “the associations among poverty, marginalization, women’s rights and environmental pressures made worse by climate change.”

For more information, visit coloradomtn.edu/event or contact Heidi Kunzek at 970-989-1314 or hkunzek@coloradomtn.edu.