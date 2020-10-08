Portfolio Gallery to host Masked Mixed Media event | SummitDaily.com
Portfolio Gallery to host Masked Mixed Media event

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

The Portfolio Gallery, 226 S. Main St., in Breckenridge.
Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archive

Portfolio Gallery is hosting its last Masked Mixed Media event of the year from 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

The Masked Mixed Media event will be hosted outside, weather dependent, and will feature live painting by artist George Bodde, live music by Tracey Egolf and wine and snacks. The gallery’s larger paintings will be on display but will be closing with the gallery on Oct. 20 for a winter refresh, according to an email from the gallery.

Portfolio Gallery is at 226 S. Main St. in Breckenridge.

