Portrait Gallery of Breckenridge to host art event Saturday

BRECKENRIDGE — The Portrait Gallery of Breckenridge is hosting a Masked Mixed Media event on Saturday, Sept. 5, at its location on Main Street in Breckenridge.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and feature outdoor painting from Beverley Harper-Tinsley and live music with Chandler Copps, according to a news release.

There will also be free drinks and snacks featured at the event. The goal of the event is to celebrate fall colors and pedestrian Main Street in addition to thanking people for supporting small businesses during the novel coronavirus pandemic.