Postal Service responds to senators’ letter about improving postal service in Colorado

The Granby Post Office is pictured on Feb. 22, 2023.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The United State Postal Service has responded to the letter Sens. John Hickelooper and Michael Bennet sent on Feb. 23 to the U.S. postmaster general. The letter was an effort to remedy service and delivery issues at post office locations in Colorado, especially in mountain towns.

The letter invited U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Joshua Colin, the USPS executive vice president, to tour a Colorado post office. It also stated that the senators have been receiving an increased amount of complaints about delivery delays and gaps in service over the last two years.

James Boxrud, who is a spokesperson for USPS, acknowledged that the letter was received on the afternoon of Feb. 23.

“Stabilizing and improving service throughout the Colorado mountain communities is an organizational priority for the Postal Service,” Boxrud stated in an email to Sky-Hi News. “The issues of staffing and housing in our resort communities are ongoing challenges for USPS.”

He went on to say that the postal service appreciates their concern, and welcomes their input. He also specifically commented on the local postal service in Grand County.

“I’m not aware of service issues in Grand County,” he stated. “I will reach out to the manager of post office operations and check on staffing levels.”

Boxrud also said he would check on a location for a post office in Parshall since it closed after the office’s lease expired in November 2022.

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .