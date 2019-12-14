Powder days help Copper Mountain Resort push past 900 acres

A snowboarder revels in the deep powder this weekend at Copper Mountain Resort.

Curtis DeVore / Copper Mountain Resort

COPPER MOUNTAIN – This weekend’s copious snowfall helped Copper Mountain Resort open up vast chunks of its lift-served terrain for Saturday’s skiers and riders across East, Center and West Villages.

Copper Mountain spokeswoman Stephanie Backes said the resort had 917 acres open as of Saturday morning, across 86 trails and 15 lifts. That’s a little over a third of all of Copper’s 2,527 acres of terrain the public can access this winter.

The biggest opening Copper had for Saturday was its runs off of the Alpine lift at the ski area’s easternmost boundary. Skiers and snowboarders who accessed the terrain Saturday morning got the chance to drop into deep powder across all of the trails serviced by the Alpine lift.

Saturday Copper also opened their primary terrain park, Central Park, with more than 40 features. The park’s Medium Jumps 2 & 3 will open as conditions permit.

As of Saturday afternoon, Copper was reporting 17 inches of snow over the previous 48 hours.