Powdr opens Woodward in Park City

FRISCO — Copper Mountain Resort parent company Powdr announced a new Woodward location near Park City, Utah, that will open this winter.

The indoor and outdoor sports venue will host 10 activities, including snowboarding, skiing, tubing, mountain biking, skateboarding, BMX, scooter, parkour, cheer and digital media.

The new location brings Woodward to six locations across North America, including one at Copper Mountain.

Find more information, including membership details at WoodwardParkCity.com.

