Power line replacement project for communication towers moves ahead
Summit Public Radio & TV is moving ahead with the power line replacement project for the communication towers on Bald Mountain. Replacing the aging line helps the nonprofit continue to provide five FM radio stations and 11 over-the-air television channels to the community.
The organization began the process to install new lines 10 years ago. Thanks to the Summit County community’s generosity, the line is expected to be replaced this summer.
Part of the funds came from Summit County government, which contributed seed money and also challenged the group to raise $50,000 from other donors to receive a $50,000 matching grant. The nonprofit is currently seeking donations to meet the match.
For more information or to contribute to the power line project, visit SPRTV.org.
