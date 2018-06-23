Xcel switch cabinets destroyed; 400 Breckenridge customers are without power

UPDATE 9:56 p.m.: Crew are continuing to work to restore power to 400 customers in Breckenridge. According to a representative from Xcel Energy, switch cabinets in the center of town were destroyed in an apparent motor vehicle collision, knocking out the power. The cabinets were destroyed down to the base — a concrete platform.

Xcel currently estimates that crews will be working for the next three hours rebuilding the cabinet and reattaching wires.

If customers haven’t been opening and closing their refrigerators, their food should fine for an extended period of time, according to the Xcel representative. If your power is out and you have any questions, you can contact Xcel at 800-895-4999.

Power has been out for residents in the Breckenridge area since 1:37 a.m. According to Xcel Energy, 820 customers are affected by this outage.

Crews are working to restore power, and estimate that it could be running by 10:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.