UPDATE: Power returns to Summit County following widespread outages Thursday morning

1:10 p.m.: All power has been restored in Summit County, according to Nathan Steele, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy for the Summit County region.

He said the cause of the power outage is still unknown at this time. The investigation continues.

12:33 p.m.: According to Xcel Energy’s electric outage map, there are now just two outages left, both of which are near the Copper Mountain area. The outages are impacting about 615 customers, they were reported at 10:43 a.m. Their estimated restoration is 2 p.m.

11:53 a.m.: According to a Facebook post from Summit County government, the power has been restored everywhere but Copper Mountain. Summit High School, Summit Middle School and Snowy Peaks High School were impacted by the outages too.

11:45 am.: Nathan Steele, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy for the Summit County region, said there is an issue at a substation, which could either be a quick fix or a bigger issue. The team is investigating.

11:30 a.m.: A number of power outages hit parts of Summit County around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Reports of outages have been made in Frisco, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Summit Cove, Silverthorne and Dillon.

According to Xcel Energy’s electric outage map , an outage hit Frisco and Breckenridge at 10:43 a.m. and about 3,321 customers are impacted. The estimated restoration is for 12:45 p.m.

A number of outages were reported in Copper Mountain, too. Around 500 customers have been impacted, and the power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m.

The outage reported in Dillon was reported at 11:18 a.m. and is expected to be resolved by 3 p.m. The outage in Silverthorne is expected to be resolved by 2:45 p.m.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said there are no reports of any vehicle incidents in the county that would cause an outage.

Steele said the company is investigating the cause.