Powerful storm to bring 1 to 2 feet of snow

One to 2 feet of snow is expected in Summit County in a powerful end-of-week storm. The National Weather Service put out a hazardous weather outlook, avalanche watch and a winter storm warning.

Courtesy photo Breckenridge Ski Resort

FRISCO — Summit County will see a powerful, prolonged storm from Wednesday night through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 feet in total snow accumulation.

“We’re looking at light flurries starting late this afternoon and then that snow will start increasing in intensity overnight, and then especially tomorrow morning, it should come in pretty heavy,” National Weather Service meteorologist Lisa Kriederman said Wednesday morning.

Kriederman said snow is not expected to stop until Saturday morning. She reported that the bulk of the heavy snow will likely be Thursday night into Friday morning. Kriederman said that wind will also be a factor and there could be wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour. Coupled with cold temperatures, Kriederman said the county could see wind chill factors of 25 to 30 degrees below zero.

“That translates into frostbite that can occur to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” Kriederman said.

The National Weather Service put out a hazardous weather outlook, avalanche watch and a winter storm warning to last from Thursday, Feb. 6 at 5 a.m. until Saturday, Feb. 8 at 12 a.m.

“It’s for both travelers and it’s also for people who are outdoor enthusiasts to just be prepared for very heavy snowfall rates,” Kriederman said. “If anyone is traveling, whether by car or foot, this will be an impactful storm.”

Kriederman added that the impact of blowing and drifting snow over roadways may impact traffic and may cause snow loading, which can become an avalanche danger. The Colorado Avalanche Information center forecasted considerable avalanche danger on Thursday, Feb. 6 for Vail and Summit County.

“It’s just going to be around for quite awhile,” Kriederman said of the storm. “Be prepared. Travel with an emergency kit in your car if you are traveling.”

Kriederman recommended traveling with extra food, water, blankets and a charged cell phone.